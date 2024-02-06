Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert updates fans for the first time as she reveals her skull scar after emergency surgery

Hayley Erbert, professional dancer and wife of Derek Hough, has courageously shared her first update following a grave medical emergency that necessitated an emergency craniectomy and subsequent skull repair surgery.

The 29-year-old, recently seen in Los Angeles, took to Instagram alongside her 38-year-old husband Derek to post a candid video detailing her condition and recovery journey.

The video revealed a striking change in Hayley’s appearance, her brunette locks now fashioned into a pixie cut, a stark contrast to her previous long hairstyle.

More significantly, she gave her followers a view of the lengthy scar atop her head, a visual testament to the surgical interventions she endured to alleviate a hematoma and repair part of her skull.

Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert updates fans for the first time since surgery

Derek, by her side, expressed his awe at Hayley’s resilience and strength throughout the ordeal, "It’s been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand," he said.

"She really is a miracle and it’s been miraculous and it’s still a journey."

Hayley shared the ebb and flow of her recovery process, acknowledging the "really good days" alongside the "really bad days," both emotionally and physically. She radiated gratitude for the progress she’s making each day.

© Instagram Photo shared by Derek Hough December 2023 leaning on Hayley Erbert's hospital bed following a successful craniectomy

Reflecting on the initial moments of regaining consciousness in the hospital, Hayley recalled feeling the outpouring of support and love, as if it were a tangible presence aiding her recovery. "I genuinely felt that through my body, in my heart, in my soul," she said.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Hayley extended heartfelt thanks to her well-wishers, "Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family. And genuinely, I believe it’s what’s gotten me through this a little bit faster and it’s what helped me heal," she conveyed through tears.

Hayley then revealed the physical markers of her surgery, including the new scar that will eventually be concealed by her growing hair.

© Christopher Polk Derek Hough with wife Hayley

With humor and lightness, Derek quipped about the change, "It’s a new year, it’s a new haircut." Hayley added to the list of 'news' — a 'new sac of fluid' on her face that should recede with time, and a 'new skull,' though the specifics of the reconstruction remained unclear.

This life-threatening experience has reshaped Hayley’s perspective on life, underscoring the fragility and preciousness of existence. "Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen," she advised.

Closing on a poignant note, Hayley expressed her profound gratitude for life itself, "grateful to be alive and be here to tell my story." Derek promised that they would share more about Hayley’s recovery in the future, acknowledging the long road ahead.

This health scare for Hayley follows a year since the couple was involved in a harrowing car accident. Derek recounted the fear when Hayley was dazed and disoriented, not recalling the event immediately after it occurred.

© Instagram Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert at Jennifer Lopez's 54th birthday party

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their union surrounded by loved ones in a ceremony held amidst the grandeur of Redwood trees, an event that saw emotions running high with the anticipation of shared tears of joy.

Despite the challenges faced, the couple's love and commitment to each other have been a constant, from the elegance of their wedding celebrations to the support and strength demonstrated in the face of adversity.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.