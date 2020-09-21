The four ways Len Goodman stays fit and healthy The former Strictly judge opened up about health and fitness…

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last summer, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman revealed the four ways that help him stay healthy.

From stretching first thing in the morning, to taking part in gentle exercise, here are the four simple ways that the 76-year-old keeps in shape.

Stretch every morning when you wake up

"In the mornings, when I first get up, I have a stretch and I always do it, it takes five minutes- it isn't a big stretch, just have a nice gentle stretch.

Bruce Forsyth was the one who said 'Len, when you get up, have a stretch' and I do. I turn and stretch and lift up and circle my arms. I find that it is really good."

Len loves to play golf

Stay active

"I go to the gym twice a week – I don't go for long; I go for about half an hour, that is all. I do a little bit of cardio on the cross trainer, or I have a little row, but I don't break into sweat, I might get a bit hotter.

"I lift very light weights and I go twice a week, and I find that is nice, I play golf too. Gentle exercise is good too and walking is fabulous."

The former Strictly judge goes to the gym twice a week

Maintain a healthy, balanced diet

"What you have got to do is to educate your palette to eating fish and chicken, rather than you know, bacon sandwiches. I love a bacon sandwich – I will have one.

"If we are somewhere and someone says 'shall we have a bacon sandwich?', I will have one. I am not precious about it, but it will once every two months or once every six weeks or whatever, I won't have one everyday."

Len believes a healthy, balanced diet is important

Be prepared for joint pain

"If you get a bit of an ache or pain, as we all do when we get older, get some Flexiseq - rub it in and I promise it will work. It is terrific stuff – I love it. What I love is that it is drug free, it is natural stuff, it is really good stuff."

The professional dancer added, "Over the years, I had a few surgeries, I have had a knee replacement and a shoulder operation, and as you get older you get more aches and pains that are harder to shake off. I found that Flexiseq, if I use it, I rub it in and it really helps me."

