Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried to end her life in heartbreaking confession The former X Factor judge appeared on Loose Women on Thursday

On Thursday's episode of Loose Women, Sharon Osbourne appeared on the show as a special guest, where she gave the panel the low-down on her life over the past few years. And during a candid conversation about her mental health, Sharon heartbreakingly admitted that she had attempted to take her own life when she was at her lowest. The mother-of-three explained that she couldn't function without medication, but during one dark period three years ago, her husband Ozzy Osbourne had found her just in time. She said: "Three years ago I had a very bad time in my life." Insinuating that she had attempted to take her life, Sharon was asked what had stopped her. "My husband found me," she said.

Sharon Osbourne revealed she attempted to take her own life

Sharon continued to explain that the episode was a wake up call for her, and that she met two girls who had been affected by their own mothers taking their lives during her treatment. She said: "There were two girls whose mothers had committed suicide who were in treatment with me, and the damage that was left for them, I would never do it again."

MORE: Strictly star Janette Manrara asks for marriage advice

Sharon said Ozzy Osbourne found her just in time

Luckily, Sharon is in a better place right now, and is a doting grandmother to son Jack Osbourne's three young daughters. When asked about being a grandmother, she said: "It brings sunshine to my heart, when they are there it's what it's all about." She added that she has only one rule in place when they come to visit. She said: "I teach them because Jack's e-wife will ask them what they had to eat. And I tell them, 'what goes on at nana's stays at nana's'."

READ: Princess Charlotte's French nickname revealed

Jack shares his three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. They are the proud parents of Pearl, six, Andy, three, and one-year-old Minnie. Sharon later opened up about her grandchildren again, revealing that they all remind her a lot of son. She said: "I see my son in every one of those girls. Even though they are girls, their legs, their curly hair – it's them! It's him as a baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.