Sharon Osbourne says she's done with surgery: Doctors reveal her options for maintaining her looks

Sharon Osbourne has never shied away from talking about the extensive surgery she's undergone.

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant had facelifts in 1987 and 2002 as well and Botox, fillers, "lifts" to her legs and arms and a tummy tuck following gastric band surgery.

In 2021, Ozzy Osbourne's wife had facial surgery, which she calls, "The worst thing that I ever did." Sharon has the botched job corrected, and in a new interview with The Times, the 71-year-old shared she's done with plastic surgery, noting: " There’s nothing left to pull. My mouth will be like the Joker’s."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sharon Osbourne has always been open about her surgery

Wondering whether she's right that there's no further work she could have done, HELLO! asked Dr. Omar Tillo, plastic surgeon and founder of Creo Clinic, whether there is a point where someone can no longer have more surgery.

"Determining how much plastic surgery is 'too much' varies for each individual," he says. "It depends on factors such as overall health, psychological wellbeing, motivations, and potential risks."

He continues that there can be health risks from too much surgery, sharing: "Physically, excessive plastic surgery can pose increased risks of complications inherent in any surgical intervention, such as infection, scarring or adverse reactions to anaesthesia.

"Moreover, repeated surgeries may compromise tissue integrity, leading to suboptimal outcomes or even irreversible damage. I would recommend speaking to a surgeon who can do a thorough examination and put you on a personalised treatment plan."

If Sharon is keen to maintain her current look with non-surgical procedures, there are certainly treatments she can book in for, aesthetic specialists say.

Emma Wedgwood, founder of Emma Wedgwood Aesthetics, explains: "Non-surgical options would complement Sharon's previous surgeries and help her maintain her desired appearance without additional invasive procedures."

© Getty Sharon Osbourne could have non-surgical procedures to maintain her looks

Dr. Fadi Hamadani agrees that non-surgical interventions might be best for Sharon going forward. "Non-invasive treatments present numerous benefits. They entail minimal or no incisions, mitigating risks and necessitating shorter recovery periods.

"Furthermore, the outcomes typically appear natural, and these procedures often come at a lower cost compared to surgical alternatives," Dr. Fadi continues.

Emma suggests Botox for Sharon, explaining: "Even after Sharon's previous surgeries, Botox injections can maintain a smooth and youthful look by preventing the formation of new wrinkles and minimising the appearance of existing ones."

Dermal fillers are another popular option for Sharon, Emma says. "They can restore lost volume in areas affected by ageing or previous surgeries, such as the lips and temples, providing a refreshed and youthful appearance.

Sharon has many procedures over the years

"For a treatment focused on improving skin smoothness and stimulating collagen production, Sharon may consider Profhilo or polynucleotides," Emma continues.

"Unlike dermal fillers, Profhilo does not add volume but enhances the complexion by stimulating the production of new skin cells, addressing fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, loss of volume, and dryness. Polynucleotides are biostimulators which enhances the skin quality."