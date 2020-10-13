We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Charles has been described as "a mountain goat" by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, in reference to his love of walking. But that's not the only way the Prince of Wales stays fit!

Ever wondered how the royals maintain their trim figures and high energy levels? It's not just down to following a healthy diet – although it certainly helps that Charles and Camilla grow organic produce at their home of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

There is one particular set of exercises that the Prince, 71, is said to do on a daily basis, according to BX Plans. Known as the 5BX Plan (five basic exercises), the program features a range of movements, including push-ups, sit-ups, back extensions and running on the spot – and did we mention it only takes 12 minutes?

The exercises – based on the Royal Canadian Air Force exercise plan – are said to have been passed down through several generations of the royal family. Not only has his father the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly followed the plan, but also his sons Princes William and Harry.

With no gym equipment required, it may be a particularly good time to invest in the booklet should a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic see gyms closing their doors once again. And with prices starting at £12.99, slashed to just £2.74 on Amazon, it's certainly cheaper than a gym membership!

Camilla revealed Charles enjoys walking

If a full workout doesn't appeal, then Charles also relies on long walks to ensure he gets his daily dose of exercise.

On BBC Radio 5's The Emma Barnett Show in June, Camilla said of her husband: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know." Divulging some of her husband's biggest exercise secrets, she continued: "He’ll walk and walk and walk. He’s like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

