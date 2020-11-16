Salma Hayek's latest swimsuit photo gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston The Frida actress has been reminiscing about her recent trip to Greece

Salma Hayek is isolating at her home in London during the second national lockdown, but her summer in Greece is still very much in her thoughts.

The Frida actress took a trip down memory lane to warmer times over the weekend, sharing a stunning photo of herself posing by the beach, dressed in a cut-out swimsuit, gold jewellery and a white wide brim hat.

The gorgeous picture, which was posted on Instagram, was a hit with Salma's followers, including Jennifer Aniston, who was one of the first to like the image.

Others commented on the snapshot, with one writing: "You look incredible," while another wrote: "Looking fabulous." A third added: "Salma, you look extraordinary."

Salma has previously shared the secrets of her flawless physique and revealed she's 100 per cent natural.

Salma Hayek shared a stunning swimsuit photo from her time in Greece

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I'm going to like me in ten years."

Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for looking and feeling so great.

The Frida actress spent her summer in Greece with her family

The actress also makes sure to treat herself too though, believing everything is good in moderation. The mother-of-one previously told More magazine: "Everybody has a weakness and mine is food.

"If you love food and you love red wine and they put you in France, you’re in a good place and you’re in a bad place at the same time."

Salma and husband Francois-Henri Pinault in Greece

When it comes to working out, Salma admitted she isn't a huge fan of the gym, telling People magazine: "Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

