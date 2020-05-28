The best ladies bikes to buy for lockdown: Get inspired by the cycle-loving stars The celebs have inspired us to find some fab two-wheelers for ladies, from hybrids to mountain bikes

Getting good exercise is even more essential these days, and one great way to get outside AND get moving is cycling. And as Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden recently proved when she rode a fire engine red Electra wearing hot pants, you can even look pretty cute doing it! (Don’t forget to wear a helmet, though!)

It’s also important to remember that not only are bikes great for exercise, they’re a great independent mode of getting around that can lessen your time on crowded public transport – something that’s definitely a plus as social distancing measures will likely be in place for some time, even after lockdown. And whether you want a hybrid or mountain bike with all the bells and whistles or prefer a vintage-style bike with a basket that doesn’t shirk on quality, there’s a perfect bicycle out there for you.

Amanda Holden is our summer cycling inspiration

Ladies bike with a basket

Let’s face it – some of us just aren’t into bikes that look, well, too sporty, which accounts for the popularity of bicycles with a flowers-and-baguette-in-your-basket vintage vibe.

Pinnacle Californium 1 2020 Women's Hybrid Bike, £350.00, Evans Cycles

Ladies hybrid bike

A hybrid bike is the closest to an all-purpose bicycle as it’s a fusion of a mountain bike and touring bike – the best of both worlds!

Raleigh Pioneer Tour 700, £434.99, Rutland Cycling

Ladies electric bike

E-bikes run on rechargeable batteries – they will get you to your destination faster and you’ll never have to worry about climbing up a hill on just thigh power again.

E-Plus Hybrid Electric Bike, £549.99, Argos

Ladies mountain bike

Hit the trails with a mountain bike, which features specially-designed suspension systems and rugged wheels so you can tackle various types of terrain.

Mongoose Boundary 1 W 2020 Women's Mountain Bike, £260, Evans Cycles

Ladies city bike

If you are going for shorter rides on flat roads – for example, for rides around your neighbourhood or a city commute – an urban bike is for you. This Electra – the same brand as Amanda Holden rode – is particularly fashionable, with a pop-art inspired design.

Electra Andi, £703.99, Bikester

