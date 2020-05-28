The best ladies bikes to buy for lockdown: Get inspired by the cycle-loving stars

Karen Silas
Are you looking for a women's hybrid bike, electric bike, city bike, or even just a pretty vintage-look bike with a basket? We've shopped for the best designs and have taken inspiration from the stars such as Amanda Holden, Audrey Hepburn, & Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.
Getting good exercise is even more essential these days, and one great way to get outside AND get moving is cycling. And as Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden recently proved when she rode a fire engine red Electra wearing hot pants, you can even look pretty cute doing it! (Don’t forget to wear a helmet, though!)
RELATED: 6 ways Amanda Holden has been keeping fit on lockdown
It’s also important to remember that not only are bikes great for exercise, they’re a great independent mode of getting around that can lessen your time on crowded public transport – something that’s definitely a plus as social distancing measures will likely be in place for some time, even after lockdown. And whether you want a hybrid or mountain bike with all the bells and whistles or prefer a vintage-style bike with a basket that doesn’t shirk on quality, there’s a perfect bicycle out there for you.
Amanda Holden is our summer cycling inspiration
Ladies bike with a basket
Let’s face it – some of us just aren’t into bikes that look, well, too sporty, which accounts for the popularity of bicycles with a flowers-and-baguette-in-your-basket vintage vibe.
Pinnacle Californium 1 2020 Women's Hybrid Bike, £350.00, Evans Cycles
Ladies hybrid bike
A hybrid bike is the closest to an all-purpose bicycle as it’s a fusion of a mountain bike and touring bike – the best of both worlds!
Raleigh Pioneer Tour 700, £434.99, Rutland Cycling
RELATED: 10 brilliant photos of the royals on bikes
Ladies electric bike
E-bikes run on rechargeable batteries – they will get you to your destination faster and you’ll never have to worry about climbing up a hill on just thigh power again.
E-Plus Hybrid Electric Bike, £549.99, Argos
Ladies mountain bike
Hit the trails with a mountain bike, which features specially-designed suspension systems and rugged wheels so you can tackle various types of terrain.
Mongoose Boundary 1 W 2020 Women's Mountain Bike, £260, Evans Cycles
Ladies city bike
If you are going for shorter rides on flat roads – for example, for rides around your neighbourhood or a city commute – an urban bike is for you. This Electra – the same brand as Amanda Holden rode – is particularly fashionable, with a pop-art inspired design.
Electra Andi, £703.99, Bikester
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.