With the UK's third lockdown allowing us to have more time on our hands, many of us have turned to podcasts this year. We have rounded up some of our favourite wellness podcasts for some much-needed escapism and to take us away from the monotony of the daily grind. Plug in and nourish your mind, body and soul with these fabulous podcasts.

The Daily Doctor's Kitchen

Hosted by Dr Rupy Aujla, Daily Doctor's Kitchen is a series of bitesize nuggets of information all to do with food, nutrition, healthy living and all the other determinants of what allow you to live your best life. Covers a range of topics on the principles of healthy eating – you'll even get to pick up some tasty recipes while you're learning to make them!

The Red Room

Global fitness phenomenon Barry UK first launched its podcast back in April, and it's hosted by co-founder Sandy Macaskill and Head Trainer Anya Lahiri. Listeners get the chance to have a drink at the Fuel Bar with some of their incredible and inspiring clients, and find out about the person behind the name. The fitness duo talk about working out, wellness and healthy living. So if you like any of those things, this is the podcast for you! Guests have included Jools Oliver, Ryan Giggs and Judge Rinder.

Radio Headspace

A session run by Headspace Studios that takes place every weekday morning, designed to take a few moments to step out of the internal chatter and external noise. The podcast invites listeners to pause and reflect to consider what brings us together in this shared human condition and how we can live a life that best reflects our limitless potential.

Give Me Strength with Alice Liveing

Bestselling author and personal trainer Alice Liveing interviews extraordinary people about the importance of building mental and physical resilience and how this can empower us to live happier, stronger lives. Olympic champion Nicola Adams and actress Suranne Jones have featured.

Food for Thought

This one is another for foodies. Leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert provides some of best advice you need to live a healthy lifestyle. She is joined by special guests who are experts in the world of wellbeing, so that we can learn fact from fiction. Some of the topics include diet and sleep, mental health and food, and the diet for a healthy planet.

