Ginger Zee won huge support from her fans after she opened up about hitting "rock bottom" in a candid confession about her mental health.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Sunday in honour of Mental Health Awareness month to share a video about the importance of finding the right therapist.

Speaking about why a "yes" therapist is a "no-no", Ginger said in part: "Just like relationships, I think every therapist you need to find someone that is your fit.

"I would consistently lie. I was lying to my therapist, which was a problem in the first place, but had they been attentive and not just saying 'yes'… I just think they need to be invested in it.

"For me, I needed someone who was a little colder, a little more medical and calculated and I think that's the therapist I have now."

Captioning the clip, Ginger explained: "Finding the right therapist took me going to the hospital, absolute rock bottom. There I was able to be properly diagnosed and given treatment that was most useful for me.

Ginger stressed the importance of finding the right therapist

"For me, I needed a therapist who was going to push me to learn and use the tools I now have to regulate my emotions. It’s #mentalhealthawareness month and I am so ready to bring you some of the tools I’ve learned because I know how fortunate I am to have had the support and financial ability to access them.

"We all deserve mental health, stability & joy. Let’s put as much effort into our mental health as we do our physical health."

Ginger lives in New York with her husband and two children

Ginger's followers rallied around her, thanking her for being so candid about her mental health struggles, with one commenting: "I so admire your tenacity and openness. You are a role model for all of us."

A second said: "I so admire EVERYTHING about you Ginger!!! Thank you for sharing!!! Your message here is inspiring. You are always a ray of sunshine!!! Many blessings your way!!"

While a third added: "You are incredible and this is so important."

