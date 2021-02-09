This genius £5.99 face mask hack will keep your glasses from steaming up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hands up if you're sick of your specs fogging up during your weekly shop? The struggle is real for glasses wearers battling with face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't despair, however, because Amazon users are going wild for this £5.99 gadget that promises to ban the dreaded fog and ensure you can nip inside without the embarrassment of not being able to see.

The nifty aluminum strips come with one-sided adhesive tape which sticks to the underside of your mask, holding it in place and making it ultra-breathable.

Glasses and face masks are a cursed combination

We couldn't resist ordering some ourselves and can confirm they do exactly what they say on the tin!

The strips mould themselves to the shape of your face and can be washed and reused – plus with 50 in the pack you won't run out any time soon.

One delighted customer branded the gadget a "godsend", adding: "I’ve given some to friends and they all think they are amazing."

Others have seen additional benefits aside from the non-fog element. Another five-star review reads: "Also makes wearing a mask more comfortable and makes it feel more secure on my face. Recommend to anyone with or without glasses who just wants a bit more comfort when wearing their masks out and about!"

Aluminum Strips Nose Wire, £5.99, Amazon

Another genius product people have been raving about online is anti-fog wipes. Retailing at just £7.60 for a pack on Amazon, you can reuse them up to 700 times and the reviews are incredible.

People who are obliged to wear face masks for their jobs have been flooding the reviews section with positive responses, claiming their problems have been solved with just one wipe – and the results lasted several days.

Anti-Fog Wipes, £7.60, Amazon

"Fantastic. I work in retail & have to wear a mask. Despite trying all the tricks to stop them fogging up, nothing worked. However this anti-fog cloth has worked a treat", one wrote.

Looking for more solutions to banish the steam? Our HELLO! shopping editors have rounded up all the best types of face masks for glasses wearers – and explained why the pesky fog occurs in the first place.

