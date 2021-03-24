Carol Vorderman shares excitement as she shows off sporty outfit for special reason The former Countdown star looks stylish as ever

Carol Vorderman looked fabulous in another flattering outfit on Wednesday – and it was for a reason very close to her heart.

The glamorous star took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photo of herself wearing a striking red T-shirt with a Wales logo on the front, in honour of the France v Scotland Six Nations rugby match on Friday.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's skintight leather catsuit is totally unforgettable

Although Wales isn’t playing, it’s a crucial game for the team because France losing or scoring a draw could propel them to victory.

Carol captioned the photo: "Getting ready for Friday's big game."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wears beautiful sparkly outfit as she pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

She beamed with delight and her long hair flowed in loose waves past her shoulders.

SEE: Carol Vorderman's bodycon gym gear sparks fan reaction

MORE: Carol Vorderman thrills fans with curly hair in unseen photo

The 61-year-old also added a filter which added sparkles and hearts to the image, expressing her pride for her home team.

The glamorous brunette shared the new photo to Instagram

The maths whiz hasn't only been watching sport during lockdown, however – she's also been keeping fit herself.

Since the start of the pandemic, Carol has been chronicling her journey to improve her fitness, including upgrading the living room of her Bristol home into a swish home gym.

The star modelled a black Wales shirt on Sunday, which she showed off before setting off on a lengthy walk, another type of exercise she enjoys.

In the stunning selfie, the presenter and author could be seen smiling at the camera, teaming the body-con top with navy leggings.

Carol's a big supporter of her home team

She captioned the image: "Think I'm on for a long walk today."

A few days previously, Carol had proudly displayed her newly developed arm muscles, flexing so they could be seen through her clothing.

"News just in I've found a bicep," she wrote.

The former Countdown star's cardio and weightlifting sessions have clearly left her feeling body confident as a couple of weeks ago, she wore one of her most daring looks to date, donning a fabulous figure-hugging leather catsuit for her appearance on BBC One's Six Nations Sin Bin.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.