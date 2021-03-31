Carol Vorderman inspires fans with 'sweaty' gym video The former Countdown star is keeping fit!

Carol Vorderman shared a new video with her social media followers on Wednesday, and it's sure to inspire many of them to get moving!

The svelte star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video panning over the weights she had lifted during that day's workout, which were clearly not for beginners!

Super-fit Carol captioned the short clip: "Sweaty bird today up to 40kg with with lifts and bridges now… BOOM. Getting closer to my target… Yessssssssss."

The former Countdown star has been staying active during lockdown, and even turned the living room of her Bristol home into a swish home gym.

She has also been enjoying long walks to keep up her heart rate, and all her exercise has clearly been paying off, as she recently flexed some newly-discovered bicep muscles!

Last week, the glamorous brunette showed off her figure in an extremely flattering outfit – and it was for a reason very close to her heart.

Carol has been keeping fit thanks to her home gym

The glamorous star posted a photo of herself wearing a striking red T-shirt with a Wales logo on the front, in honour of the France v Scotland Six Nations rugby match on Friday, a crucial game for the fate of the Welsh team.

The 61-year-old also added a filter which added sparkles and hearts to the image, expressing her pride for her home team. Carol captioned the photo: "Getting ready for Friday's big game."

In a stunning selfie posted a few days previously, Carol rocked a similarly patriotic look.

The star previously showed off her muscles

She wore a tight black top with a Wales logo on the front, along with navy leggings.

The presenter and author could be seen smiling at the camera, with her long hair in loose waves. "Think I'm on for a long walk today," she captioned the image.

