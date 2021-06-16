Motsi Mabuse shows off dancer's figure in purple leggings as she celebrates very special occasion The Strictly Come Dancing star looked fabulous

Motsi Mabuse wowed her fans on social media on Wednesday as she shared a photo in honour of a heart-warming event.

The Strictly judge took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself sitting outside in the sun, posing on a chair with one of her legs bent and her arm resting on it.

The star oozed laid-back glamour as she wore light purple workout leggings and a grey sweatshirt accessorised with sunglasses and her beaming smile.

In the caption, Motsi revealed the reason she looked so happy.

She wrote: "Just catching that South African Sun!! Finally home after Almost 3 years! It feels good and today day my sister @phemelom arrived!! Let’s do Family!!! #loveisnottourism."

The dancer's fans were quick to share their excitement, with one commenting: "OMG… Enjoy!!!!"

Others added: "That sounds awesome, enjoy your quality time [heart emoji]," and: "Beauty… have a good time!"

Motsi was delighted to meet up with her family in South Africa

The star has two younger sisters: her Strictly co-star Oti and middle sister Phemelo, who is an engineer – but also a talented dancer.

In fact, when Oti was asked to compare her own dance ability to Motsi's on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show back in April, she confessed that she thinks Phemelo is a better dancer than her sisters!

Oti candidly remarked: "To be honest, we have another sister, middle sister, she was the better dancer. She was really good."

The star with sisters Oti (left) and Phemelo (centre)

The sisters now live in different countries, with Phemelo in South Africa, Oti in the UK and Motsi in Germany, where she runs a dance studio with her husband of three years, Evgenij Voznyuk.

However, they still find the time to support each other.

Earlier this month, Motsi shared an adorable video to Instagram which featured her and her two-year-old daughter congratulating Oti for publishing her first children's book, Dance with Oti: The Bird Jive.

