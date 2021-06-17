Katie Couric shares health update after revealing concerns The journalist shared a number of videos on Instagram

Katie Couric has shared an update on her health after revealing she has been left bedbound with a cold.

The journalist admitted on Thursday that she is "still sick" and "feels crummy" and has even taken extra measures in a bid to speed up her recovery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie posted a clip of a thoughtful gift from a friend, some soup and homemade matzo balls.

Panning across her kitchen table which had three large containers of broth and a separate Tupperware box for the matzo balls, Katie captioned the clip: "I'm still sick," alongside a sad face emoji and a gif of someone blowing their nose.

But it's not just the nutritious meal that she is counting on to regain her strength as Katie also called in the experts for help.

Posting another image, Katie can be seen sitting on a sofa with a vitamin drip in her arm and a nurse beside her. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Thank you @nurselucyrn and @rejuvio I got a Vitamin drip!!! Hope it helps!" adding a weary face emoji.

Katie called in the experts to help her feel better

Katie's update comes after she urged her fans to follow some sound medical advice amid her own ill health.

Lying back in a pair of pink checked pyjamas, Katie sounded hoarse as she addressed her fans in a clip on Instagram.

She said: "I have a cold. I got sick. I had a sore throat this weekend and now I'm kind of congested. I'm taking Zicam and Mucinex – bad name but it's a pretty good drug.

Katie has some good friends

"Anyway, I just wanted to say, continue washing your hands. I think a lot of people are getting sick – I'm actually going to interview a doctor about that today.

"I cancelled my audiobook thing because I didn't want to sound like I smoke two packs a day. Anyway, be smart out there and keep washing your hands. I'm going to read and maybe just fall asleep."

