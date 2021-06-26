Amanda Holden's eyelashes are insane in workout photo with daughter You can always count on the BGT star to look absolutely flawless

Amanda Holden is dedicated to maintaining her fit physique and on Saturday she hit the pavement again for a run, this time joined by her youngest daughter, Hollie.

Snapping a selfie mid-workout, Amanda could be seen wearing a black cap with her blonde locks tied back in a loose ponytail while little Hollie, nine, wore a cute heart-printed jumper and a bike helmet, suggesting that she cycled alongside as her mum jogged.

However, while Amanda looked for the most part, make-up free, her eyelashes looked incredible!

WATCH: Amanda Holden's 7 best bikinis and swimsuits

Sharing the snap to Instagram stories, Amanda wrote: "She's back. My little #HRH running partner."

It's most likely that Amanda's eyelashes are falsies, as she has in the past revealed that she wears them most days.

Speaking to Female First back in 2017, Amanda confessed: "I never wear a full face of make-up around the house but I do like to put on a set of false eyelashes in the morning before the school run."

She added: "I know that sounds high maintenance, but if I have them on, I feel like I can walk out of the house and I'll still look okay."

Amanda has confessed to wearing false eyelashes on make-up free days

Amanda - who shares Hollie, as well as 16-year-old daughter Lexi with her husband Chris Hughes - often gives her 1.7million followers a glimpse into her fitness regime via her Instagram feed and you can always count on her to look ultra-glamorous, even when working up a sweat.

Last year, during the coronavirus lockdown, she headed out on a bike ride with her family and shared an inspiring message with her social media followers. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul! #Wecandoit."

She also revealed that "running every day has kept my head together during this time."

