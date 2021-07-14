Carol Vorderman wows in risqué crop top for new photo at Welsh home The presenter is always so glam

Carol Vorderman looked sensational in a new selfie she shared on social media on Wednesday afternoon. Taking to Instagram, the star posted a photo which showed her soaking up the sun on the balcony of her holiday home in Wales as she made an appearance on national radio.

The stunning presenter could be seen wearing a low-cut, ab-baring Welsh Rugby Union cropped top which showed off her curves to perfection.

Carol smiled in the picture and wore her brunette hair in long waves flowing past her shoulders, making her the image of relaxed glamour.

It's no wonder she looked so happy – she was in a beautiful setting, with lush green fields in the distance as far as the eye could see.

The 60-year-old captioned the photo: "Chatting to Steve Wright @bbcradio2…from Wales [four Welsh flag emojis]…lazing in my @oddballs @welshrugbyunion… so hot today."

Carol looked stunning in the new photo

The picture will no doubt have thrilled Carol's fans, who are always impressed with her fashion sense and how hard she works to stay in shape.

On Tuesday, the mum-of-two even showed off her paddleboarding skills in a video that proved that she's a natural at the activity!

Expressing her excitement over taking up the water sports for the first time, Carol remarked: "Living the dream... first time paddleboarding today. Absolutely hooked now."

The star often shows her support for Welsh teams

The former Countdown co-host went on: "We kicked off at 7am... high tide in the harbour #Wales #Warm #WithMyMates... went around the headland... just the most perfect piece of paradise. Stopped on a desolate beach and back hours later for breakfast."

Her fans rushed to the comment section of her post to tell her how great she looked. "Looking so beautiful," wrote one, while another said: "You look stunning as always, looks absolutely beautiful where you are."

A third commented: "Wow you look so pretty."

