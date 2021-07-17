Ben Shephard inundated with fan support after he shares new health update He'll be back on screen soon

Ben Shephard has been in recovery ever since he fractured his leg, and ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, also known as an ACL. The star even had to undergo surgery, and is currently in physio.

As a result, the Good Morning Britain presenter has been off screens, but he revealed that he would be returning to the show on Monday, joking he needed to set his alarm clock.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares uplifting health update with fans

The star has been consistently sharing health updates on his progress and on Saturday, he informed them that he felt his physio sessions were going "so far, so good".

In his video, he thanked fans for all of the support he was getting and also showcased a device, called a Physiolab, that was aiding in his recovery.

The device pumped ice-cold water around his leg to help "reduce the swelling" as well as serving as a compressor.

He went on to describe his physio sessions as "agony" as he explained that he and his physiotherapist were working on getting him to be able to extend his leg, as well as getting the bend back in it.

Ben revealed he'd be back to work soon!

Despite the pain, he described the sessions as a "necessary evil" and expressed his gladness that he was "getting there".

But he added that things "could be worse" as the injury and time spent at home meant that he was able to enjoy himself watching lots of sport on the television.

The star was inundated with tonnes of supportive comments after his video, with Gaby Roslin writing: "Sending you so much love my darling," and Rav Wilding adding: "Maaaate! Rest up, but not too much! Physio is the key with Acl. Fix up soon!"

The star revealed one of his recovery aids

Another fan joked: "You're like a recovering International Athlete! Shall I pop round with ice cream?"

On Wednesday, the Tipping Point presenter revealed that he had been well enough to go watch a production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Holding a poster of the play, he wrote: "What a thrill to be at the theatre last night – I did some serious hobbling!"

The dad-of-two went on: "Congrats to all @nimaxtheatres and the cast and crew the family loved this!!"

Here's hoping the rest of his recovery goes well!

