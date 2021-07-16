Ben Shephard shares rare picture of grown-up sons – 'It's a miracle' The presenter took his boys to the hairdresser

Ben Shephard was on daddy duties on Thursday afternoon as he ushered his two sons to the hairdressers, something the presenter revealed was a "miracle".

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Good Morning Britain star shared a picture of his sons, Sam, 16, and Jack, 14, sitting side-by-side at the Hams of Richmond hairdresser whilst getting similar cuts.

"Fix up look sharp. Both boys in the chair, it's a miracle!!" he wrote alongside the snap.

Ben's trip to the hairdresser with his children is a good sign, as the presenter recently underwent surgery on his leg last week.

Two weeks ago, the down-to-earth star filmed a video from his hospital bed where he thanked fans for their support after he had undergone surgery.

"Hi there everybody, thank you for all the amazing love and messages," he said in the clip, which was shared to Instagram Stories.

"For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football. That's how it looks at the moment. That's not fake tan by the way. I promise, despite my Essex roots, I didn't fake tan before my surgery."

The presenter shares Sam and Jack with wife Annie

Ben continued: "They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

The rehab seems to be going well as the 46-year-old visited the theatre last week.

Posting a photo that showed his hand holding a copy of a programme for the play The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre, he told his fans: "What a thrill to be at the theatre last night – I did some serious hobbling!"