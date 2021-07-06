Ben Shephard is back in hospital after suffering a horrific injury to his leg. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain host shared a picture from his hospital bed ahead of his operation.

"Op happens today! So far so good - arrow on the correct leg, @andipeters on the TV + super stylish socks in place," he remarked with GMB playing in the background.

MORE: Ben Shephard jokes BBC will have to 'pay for divorce' if he takes part in Strictly

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes hilarious gaffe on Good Morning Britain

Last month, the 46-year-old revealed he had ruptured his ACL, torn his meniscus and fractured his leg after suffering a tumble during a football match.

MORE: Ben Shephard's fitness secret revealed - and Gorka Marquez and Kate Ferdinand are fans too

SEE: Tipping Point's Ben Shephard's family home is not what it seems

"I wish I'd taken a photograph of Ben who came into the dressing room with quite a get-up on his leg this morning," explained co-host Susanna Reid.

Now needing to wear a brace to support his leg, Ben shared: "A few weeks ago you may remember I played in the veterans' cup - my old boys league... Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I've torn the meniscus and I've fractured part of my leg as well."

The GMB star shared this picture from his hospital bed

Surprised to hear the full extent of his injuries, Dr Hilary Jones remarked: "That's a nasty injury, that is a nasty injury." To which, Susanna teased: "Did you prescribe the brace?"

"No, but I approved of it! It's not a great look, let's be honest," the medical expert replied. Ben then went on to explain that he didn't realise how bad the injury was to begin with.

"I carried on playing for 25 minutes," he added. "It turns out I severed all of my nerves which is why I carried on playing."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.