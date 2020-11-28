Ben Shephard's surprising workout video will make your day GMB's Ben Shephard is always thinking of new ways to keep fit

One look at Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard's Instagram and you'll see that he's a man who likes to keep fit – however, he has recently shown off his penchant for pop workouts – filming himself virtually logging into a Britney VS Christina VS Madonna spin session.

WATCH: Ben Shephard's at-home pop-workout revealed

The star showed off his bike's screen to his 428k followers while the class was taking place. The pop-inspired spin session was hosted by Digme Fitness and Ben joined in from the Richmond home he shares with his wife Annie and their two sons.

Ben Shephard's intense spin bike workout was made easier with a pop soundtrack

The energetic instructor was on screen to provide motivation while Hung Up by Madonna played from the speakers of his static bike. Ben wrote on the clip that the class was Britney VS Christina VS Madonna, meaning a medley of pop hit would have played while they powered through.

We could also see that Ben has a gym area inside of his beautiful home and he had positioned the spin bike in front of a mirrored wall.

Ben is also a big fan of working out in the gym

In the warmer months, Ben uses his vast London garden for his exercise routines – but the space also gets used as a vegetable patch, as the presenter is a keen gardener.

The Tipping Point star has a range of sporting hobbies including the gym, cycling, running and golf and he has opened up about his passion for dancing too. "I would love to do Strictly… I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance - it doesn't make me a good dancer, obviously," he confessed on GMB.

He continued: "But my wife really doesn't want me to do Strictly, I've spoken about it very publicly, but she's not interested in me having an affair."

