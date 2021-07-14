Ben Shephard shares health update following shock injury The Good Morning Britain star is recovering from surgery

Ben Shephard has updated his fans on his progress following his recent accident. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the star shared a snapshot from a trip to the theatre the previous evening.

While it sounds like he has made some improvements, he still has some way to go.

The presenter posted a photo which showed his hand holding a copy of a programme for the play The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre, which he captioned: "What a thrill to be at the theatre last night – I did some serious hobbling!"

The dad-of-two went on: "Congrats to all @nimaxtheatres and the cast and crew the family loved this!!"

Ben shares two children with Annie, his wife of 17 years: sons Sam, 15, and Jack, 14.

Ben updated his fans on social media

His family will no doubt have supported him during his recovery over the last few weeks.

The Tipping Point star shared with his followers last month that he had fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL – ouch!

Last week, the down-to-earth star filmed a video from his hospital bed where he thanked fans for their support after he had undergone surgery.

"Hi there everybody, thank you for all the amazing love and messages," he said in the clip, which was shared to Instagram Stories.

The star's family are by his side during his recovery

"For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football. That's how it looks at the moment. That's not fake tan by the way. I promise, despite my Essex roots, I didn't fake tan before my surgery."

Ben continued: "They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

Here's hoping he has a good recovery!

