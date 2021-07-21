Halle Berry looks sensational in the ultimate bathtub photo Make sure you don't skip leg day

Halle Berry absolutely sizzles in a brand new shot where she shows off one of her proudest assets: her long legs.

The actress shared a post to her Instagram feed where she gave her followers all of the week's dose of leg day in one go.

Her picture featured only her legs, and nothing more, going all the way up to her upper thighs, in their fully sculpted and tanned glory. She showed them off in her gorgeous marbled bathtub, which should be just as much a source of envy.

They positively glowed as she adorned them in only a pair of brown leather boots, captioning the picture, "it's giving legs and thighs..."

Fans and followers could not help but wholeheartedly agree. Leyna Bloom left a comment saying, "Yasss boots," while Tina Knowles wrote, "Yessss legs and thigh," with a couple of flame emojis to spice things up.

All legs, all thighs, all day

Her other fans were just as shook, leaving comments along the lines of, "I want to be you when I grow up," and "a WHOLE plate!" and the simply eloquent, "legggggggssssss."

At the age of 54, Halle continues to murder the body positivity and fitness game, looking just as beautiful and igniting the same reaction from her fans since the very beginning of her career.

Halle has frequently displayed her incredibly physique

The B.A.P.S. actress recently showed off her amazing legs again, this time wearing a tiny patterned swimsuit, as she sat on the beach and enjoyed the wind in her hair and the lapping waves.

"If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!" she wrote in the caption, and acquired a bit of attention from several of her followers, including Julianne Moore, who wrote, "Stop it. You're killing me," and some emojis from Jamie Foxx and Taraji P. Henson.

