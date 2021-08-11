A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies stuns in ultra flattering sportswear The A Place in the Sun host looked sensational

A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies is always motivating us with her online workouts and cute sportswear sets, and on Tuesday the star made no exception.

Danni stunned fans when she posted a photo to Instagram in a skintight sportswear set consisting of dark grey gym leggings styled with a white cropped sports bra.

RELATED: A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies stuns in leopard print bikini in Greece

The presenter could be seen posing with a horse in the snap as the sun shone down, surrounded by a beautiful setting of stables and open fields.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Danni Menzies displays her fitness as she hikes up incredible mountain

She finished off her casual look with a pair of white trainers and round sunglasses, and showcased her toned physique in the sporty outfit.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Danni wrote: "Days like this…Missing my four legged friends and that Scottish air so I'm homeward bound tomorrow".

MORE: A Place In The Sun hosts' jaw-dropping homes: Laura Hamilton, Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman and more

Fans rushed to comment on the star's look, with one writing: "You always look so happy with horses. Great photo," while another simply said: "Beautiful".

A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies stunned fans in the sporty snap

Danni is a keen equestrian, and enjoyed a modelling career before turning to presenting. Her experience of getting on the property ladder aged just 21 and renovating her Edinburgh flat was invaluable when it came to landing her current gig on the popular TV show A Place in the Sun.

The presenter is always sharing lots of pretty pictures over on her social media, and last month she wowed us in the cutest mini dress.

A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies looked like a bronzed goddess

Danni posted a snap of herself "back to it" as she made the most of the gorgeous weather in sunny Spain, rocking a flirty mini dress that highlighted her bronzed legs.

The leopard print number fell just above the knee and boasted a flattering wrap cut and long sleeves.

She paired her frock with a pair of towering wedges in tan leather, giving the illusion of endless legs as she posed in front of a beautiful seascape.

DISCOVER: A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day