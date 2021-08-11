Rochelle Humes has many enchanting outfits when she presents on This Morning, but on Wednesday she stunned fans in a crop top.

The 32-year-old posed inside her gorgeous bathroom wearing the green item and some black skin-tight leggings.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes looks stunning in lilac top

She had just come from the store, but earlier in the day she had posted a snap of herself preparing for a pilates class.

She looked beautiful in the selfie, and her long locks flowed down past her chest and she accessorised with an elegant watch.

The shot allowed fans a glimpse inside of her bathroom, which mostly consisted of grey brick. Behind the star was her enormous bath, which boasted some black side panelling.

A previous glimpse of the room showed plenty of paintings, including one of a beautiful pool by the coast.

The presenter looked stunning

The star of her bathroom was her enormous black-rimmed mirror, which practically took up an entire wall. Underneath it was some palm tree wallpaper.

The star made the post as she shared with fans a look inside her morning routine – which included a relaxing shower.

In a clip shared to her Instagram, Rochelle ran the product through her hair as she showered, before getting all glammed up after brushing and straightening her hair.

Fans fell in love with the incredible post and lavished her with tons of praise.

"Beautiful as always," one said. A second added: "Forever a queen and legend," while a third posted: "You're a lovely looking lady Rochelle."

Rochelle and Marvin have been married for nine years

Rochelle shares her home with husband Marvin Humes, who she married in 2012, and on their recent anniversary they revealed they are planning a second wedding!

The couple, who share three children together, posted several wedding day throwbacks on their Instagram Stories and across a picture of them at the altar shared by their wedding planner Mark Niemierko, Rochelle wrote: "Get your little black book out Mark... We've decided next year we are doing it all again. 10 year wedding."

She later shared a video of guitarist Joe Ross and added: "Our incredibly talented @josephrossmd played this for us 9 years ago... I hope you're warming up for next year."

