My Unorthodox Life star Robert Brotherton floors fans after 30lbs weight loss The Netflix star looks so different

My Unorthodox Life star Robert Brotherton has undergone a huge image overhaul since finding fame on the hit Netflix show – and fans are stunned!

The 34-year-old – who works alongside the show's star Julia Haart as Elite Model World's Chief Operating Officer – has lost a whopping 30lbs after revamping his diet.

Fans first noticed his dramatic change in appearance after co-star Batsheva Haart posted some snaps from a party held in the show's honour in New York, with many asking the same question: "OMG is that Robert?"

Now, the reality TV star has opened up about his slimmed-down physique, crediting it to simply eating the right food.

"I've lost 30 lbs since I filmed the show," he told People. "And the way I did it was really focused on eating because nobody loves a block of cheese more than I do. And no one loves a glass of wine more than I do."

He continued: "I've really just been trying to focus on being in a calorie deficit and eating less than what I burn each day.

"And then the other thing is I really got serious about tennis. In one setting I'll burn 1,000 calories or at least according to Apple, I'll burn 1,000 calories and it's an hour of fun."

Robert has lost 30lbs since he filmed the show

Robert has shared several photos of his new look on Instagram lately, with fans rushing to compliment him on how "amazing" he looks.

"Whatever you're doing, keep it up. Looks good on you," said one fan. A second wrote: "Looking good!" A third added: "How amazing do you look!"

Robert has proved to be a huge hit with viewers, with many calling for him to have his own spin-off thanks to his deadpan responses and Texas catchphrases.

