Kate Beckinsale sparks huge fan reaction with latest must-see home video The star always knows how to impress!

Kate Beckinsale has cracked social media, and always knows how to spark a reaction with her posts, and her latest proved that once again.

In the hilarious clip, the star showcased her flawless physique as she wore a crop top that highlighted her toned abs, and some leg-lengthening trousers that showed off glorious legs.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale showcases flawless physique in hilarious home video

But once again, it was her cat that stole the show, as the Hollywood actress draped a towel over him, before lying next to the feline.

The puss looked a little bemused, but Kate soon fixed this after nuzzling up to him, and giving him a kiss and a neck scratch.

"He know what I like," she joked in the post's caption, and the hilarious video caused a stir among her 4.9 million followers.

One of them was incredibly impressed with her high-fashion moment inside her pristine home, as they wrote: "I applaud your level of effort to dress that well and wear shoes that high in your own home.

Kate looked as amazing as ever

"Some days I hardly have the energy to change from my pjs into sweatpants and back. You truly are someone worth looking up to."

But other fans were more focused on her cat, as one joked: "That cat has got some patience, while a third warned: "That cat is planning revenge!!! U can tell by the look he got. Lol."

Others compared her feline to popular sci-fi characters, with one jesting that it looked like E.T. while all wrapped up, and another thought it more resembled Yoda from the Star Wars franchise.

Kate always manages to entertain with her social media, in part due to her ability to not take herself so seriously.

Earlier this week, she showed this skill once again and managed to wow fans while in a stunning dress. The Underworld star uploaded a photo of herself from her Rollercoaster magazine cover shoot in a gorgeous dress, and there was something in it that no one saw coming.

Kate's cats often steal the show

The 48-year-old stood fiercely in sky-high stilettos with her hand on her hip wearing a stunning ivory ruffled dress complete with a whimsical matching cape.

And as we got caught up in her ethereal style statement, we almost missed that she was standing right next to a bag of rubbish and a bin.

In true Kate fashion, she couldn't help but quip in the caption. "Hanging out with your ex like @rollacoaster magazine," she wrote, referring to that "ex" as garbage.

Fans lost it over the snap, with one writing, "How are you still ageless? I'm in absolute awe that women like you exist at 48! Whatever you are doing, keep doing it because it suits you." Another added: "Servinnggggg".

