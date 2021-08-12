Kate Beckinsale shares heartfelt picture with daughter Lily after long separation Too cute for words

Kate Beckinsale has been busy over the past few weeks celebrating the release of her new movie, Jolt, on the talk show circuit.

SEE: Kate Beckinsale’s quirky sportswear gets fans talking

However, she's only just getting back into the groove of spending some time with her 22-year-old daughter Lily Sheen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's workout with an odd detail

The actress shared a heartwarming picture of the two in a now deleted Instagram post that had her followers absolutely melting.

The post featured a photograph of the mother and daughter tightly hugging each other at her home, the love emanating right through.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale heats up Instagram poolside in a hot pink dress that looks like art

"Don't know how I got so lucky," Kate emotionally wrote in the caption, along with a white and green heart emoji.

The Underworld star's fans and followers gushed over the picture and could really feel the emotional weight of the captured moment.

Kate embraced her daughter in her newest picture

One fan commented, "This is just lovely," with another saying, "this is the loveliest thing I have seen for today," and a third adding, "So gorgeous."

The picture came weeks after the two reunited at Kate's 48th birthday party, after not being able to see each other for about two years.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale’s surprising road trip look is next level glam

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's insane workout video has an odd detail you've got to see

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything and also then I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"Two years of not seeing your child is just the most preposterous thought. Thank god for FaceTime and all that."

Lily reunited with her mother for her birthday

Kate shared pictures of her reunion with Lily, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Sheen, from her big birthday bash, which also featured several of her close industry friends.

Lily shared pictures of her own from the special occasion on her feed, and her mom chimed in too, commenting, "Me baby me hot smart baby."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.