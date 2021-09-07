Rebel Wilson's sunset swimsuit photo might be her most beautiful yet The 41-year-old looks incredible

Rebel Wilson has blown her fans away with a stunning beach photo. The Australian star shared a sunset snapshot showing her laying on the sand with her head resting in her hand.

Her figure is on display in a plunging black swimsuit which she teamed with sunglasses and a sun hat. "Absolute heaven! I'm one lucky girl," Rebel wrote.

A short time later, Rebel took to her Stories to share more photos from the beach - including one showing her playing in the surf with a little girl, thought to be her niece, Sovereign.

Rebel looks incredible in her latest beach photo

Rebel has undergone a huge health overhaul over the last 18 months and has lost 75lbs. She recently revealed that one of the best things she did before she started her weight loss journey was to learn to heal from the power of self-love through the book Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, written by her doctor, Habib Sadeghi.

The star also shared a snapshot showing her playing in the surf

In May, she spoke to InStyle about her weight loss journey and admitted: "Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition.

"I've always been a bit of a late developer. I started acting when I was turning 19, which is quite late. And when I came to America as an actress, I was almost 30, which again, is quite late. So I try not to compare myself to other people. But I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that's something I've always struggled with."

Rebel has spoken candidly about her weight loss journey

She continued: "And that's why I put things on Instagram about my journey. Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park [in L.A.] and that's free.

"Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that'll improve their lives. It's not too late to start, no matter what age you are."

