Rebel Wilson stuns as a mermaid siren in sheer black dress - fans react The 41-year-old had a message for fans

Rebel Wilson is no stranger to mixing up her style - but her latest look has completely blown fans away!

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a new snapshot with fans, showing her transformed into a mermaid 'siren'. Rebel can be seen reclining on an inflatable clam shell, looking incredible in a black dress complete with a sheer skirt, and an intricate tiara.

She explained to her followers: "I wanted to end Rebel Island with a 'Shipwrecked Mermaid' themed party. I feel like turning 40, I've weathered a lot of storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, being bullied, fertility struggles, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, having no money) but somehow I've managed to thrive, to find my inner 'siren'…"

Rebel continued: "I encourage everyone out there to seek their inner 'siren' - it's not about looking a certain way or being a certain size, it's about embracing your unique beauty, loving yourself, finding your purpose and then feeling yourself to the MAX!

Rebel has blown fans away with her mermaid transformation

"Love you guys and now I'm taking a bit of break to focus on a very exciting film I've written going into production next year xx @lauriebaileyphoto #RebelIsland."

The Australian actress was quickly inundated with messages of love and support from her fans. "Ariel has nothing on you!" one told Rebel, while a second shared: "Proud of you my friend and know it's just the beginning of even more greatness!!!"

A number of followers noted a likeness to another star - "You look like Daryl Hannah from the movie Splash!"

The star has been soaking up the sun in French Polynesia

Rebel – along with a whole host of her friends and family – spent the last week celebrating her 41st birthday on a remote island of French Polynesia. The star turned 41 back in March but couldn’t celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The destination for Rebel's party was Marlon Brando's private island - which she renamed, Rebel Island, for the week-long celebration. Page Six said it was the same eco-friendly resort where Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio have had their birthdays in the past.

