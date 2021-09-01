Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit.

The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails.

But while the outfit seems to be a clear imitation of Britney Spears' (You Drive Me) Crazy video - which Rebel had previously shared would be in the movie - fans also thought she was taking her look from the Spice Girls.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's new vacation photo might be her most stunning yet

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson has fun at the fair during thrill-seeking date

"You remind me of Baby Spice!" commented one fan as another joked if she was dressing up as a "naughty maid" and one wondered if there was an Alice In Wonderland theme.

Others got the reference though, with one fan commenting: "Hit me Rebel one more time."

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a summer star in brand new swimsuit snapshot

MORE: Rebel Wilson turns up the heat in a leather mini-skirt

Senior Year follows a cheerleader (played by Rebel) who wakes after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to regain her status and claim the prom-queen crown which had eluded her two decades earlier.

Rebel wowed fans in the outfit

Rebel recently revealed that one of the best things she did before she started her weight loss journey was to learn to heal from the power of self-love tthrough book Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, written by her doctor, Habib Sadeghi.

The life changing book is an Amazon bestseller, and counts Gwyneth Paltrow as a fan.

Within by Dr. Habib Sadeghi, from £15.99, Amazon

The actress has been hitting it out of the park when it comes to her health overhaul, losing over 75lbs in 18 months through a combination of exercise and a change in her diet to stop herself from "using food to numb" herself.

Rebel's lifestyle change has also inspired others to pick up new activities such as hiking or surfing.

Rebel has been open about her mind and body transformation and recently shared a very different photo of herself before she'd embarked on her successful weight loss journey.

Rebel recently shared a throwback photo

Alongside a picture with tennis ace Novak Djokovic, she wrote: "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself.

"But found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions."

She added: "I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.