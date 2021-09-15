Carrie Underwood's secret weight loss journey revealed – see before and after

Carrie Underwood won American Idol 16 years ago, in 2005. On the outside, it looked as though she was living her best life, but in an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that she wasn't happy with her weight.

"I knew that I weighed more than I had ever weighed before," she said. "Then as soon as you start making little tweaks, people immediately start saying, 'You look so great!' Then you start wondering, 'How bad did I look before?' Then it's like, 'Well I guess I should keep on going'. Then you start eating less."

She admits that at the time, this meant she turned to weight-loss supplements. "I was taking things with ephedra in it," she explained. "It wasn't the best way. If I could go back and talk to myself, I'd be like, 'Here's how you do it the right way'."

It wasn't that she was intentionally starving herself, though. "I wasn't eating enough calories," she said. "But I just didn’t know how many calories I should be eating."

Carrie Underwood in 2005, and now

Now, Carrie clearly does know what she's doing, and despite weighing "more than when I was at my smallest", she's at her healthiest, with more muscle. The country singer even has her very own wellness app, Fit52, which champions a common sense approach to health and fitness, with specific goals in mind for members. As for her own goals, she listens to her body, and does what makes her feel good. If that means doing less, then so be it.

Carrie Underwood has her own gym

She's now a mother to her two children with husband Mike Fisher, Isaiah and Jacob, and this has understandably had an influence on her approach to exercise. In an interview with Shape, she explained that it's now more difficult to find the time to work out, but that she always does her best.

Carrie Underwood fits in workouts around parenting

Her weight also, naturally, fluctuated during pregnancy, and she put on 30lbs with her first son. Nonetheless, she took the gain a sign that everything was going well, and gave her body the time it needed to rest, before taking back control after giving birth.

