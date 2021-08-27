Celine Dion looks breathtaking in plunging tuxedo as she shares emotional message The singer is gearing up for a new Las Vegas residency

Celine Dion left fans lost for words with some beautiful black-and-white images she shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The Canadian singer shared a heartfelt message alongside two stunning photos. In the first, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker wore a form-fitting tuxedo jacket and teamed it with an elegant necklace.

MORE: Celine Dion looks like a goddess in daring black gown

Her hair wair was worn in long waves and Celine's skin was flawless. The second picture was equally as gorgeous and she was casually dressed in a dark sweater and again her locks were loose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion makes exciting announcement

She captioned the post: "Five years ago today, we finally shared 'Encore un soir' with you. This album, which is so precious to me, will always remind me that you have been there with me through it all.

MORE: Celine Dion's incredible throwback will blow you away

SEE: Celine Dion's legs go on for miles in chic white mini-dress

"I'm so grateful for your love and encouragement. I'm also very thankful for the songwriters and producers who shared their amazing talent and gave me the right words to express what I was feeling."

Celine's photos were stunning

Celine's fans rushed to compliment her on her appearance and also to tell her how much they adore her music. They wrote: "This album is a masterpiece," and branded her "beautiful," and "a queen".

READ: Celine Dion marks special milestone with heartfelt statement as fans send support

MORE: Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine also has reason to celebrate as she's finally headed back to performing in the wake of the pandemic and will soon kickstart rehearsals for a new Resorts World Las Vegas residency.

Celine is preparing for her new Las Vegas residency

It's already so popular she's had to add more dates and that announcement left fans tripping over themselves to get their hands on tickets.

Celine made the announcement on social media when she wrote: "Due to incredible pre-sale demand, 11 more dates from January 19 to February 5, 2022, have just been added to Celine's new residency at The Theatre @resortsworldlv Pre-sales are on now! Public on-sale starts May 24 at 10am PT."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.