Celine Dion is mesmerising in daring gown you'll want to see The star had some big news

Celine Dion delighted fans with a recent update on her new Las Vegas show - and she did it wearing the most amazing gown.

The singer sizzled in a floor-length, strapless dress which plunged to her waistline in the post she shared on Instagram.

Celine announced that extra dates had already been added to her Resorts World Las Vegas residency because of high demand.

She not only shared a poster picture but a beautiful black-and-white video too, and her fans were falling over themselves with excitement over her show and her glam look.

Celine looked radiant in the promotional video for her Las Vegas residency

Celine wrote: "Due to incredible pre-sale demand, 11 more dates from January 19 to February 5, 2022, have just been added to Celine’s new residency at The Theatre @resortsworldlv Pre-sales are on now! Public on-sale starts May 24 at 10am PT."

Her social media followers called her, "the queen," and said she has, "the most beautiful voice on the planet".

Others were convinced she should have been given the entire year as they knew her dates would sell out in a flash.

Celine has had to add more dates to her residency

It's welcomed news for Celine who recently had to reschedule her Courage World Tour dates in Europe for the second time.

Celine took to Instagram with a video message and said: "I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer.

Her fans can't wait to see her perform

But unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back. But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you."

Celine added: "Be safe, be well, 2023 here we come," before signing off with a smile and a salute.

Her fans were devastated and voiced their sadness in the comments. But many more thanked Celine for delivering the message and said they couldn't wait until they could finally see her in concert.

