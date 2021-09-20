Sarah Ferguson has previously spoken out about her struggles with eating disorders. She first developed issues as a child, after turning to food for comfort when her mother left, before pressure from being in the public eye also began to contribute, and from her book, Her Heart For A Compass, to an appearance on Loose Women, she has detailed much of her experience.

She made one of the most surprising admissions in a podcast with ayurvedic doctor and naturopath Dr Vijay Murthy, when she said she "wished" she could become bulimic.

"I was a binge-eater," she began. "I could never get bulimia because I just didn't have that mental state to go that far, but I always wished I could.

"That just shows you how dangerous and what place I got to. To wish you could have a mental illness to that level is a very serious place to get to.

"My body and mind was in that place, but I couldn’t actually act out to make myself sick. I then grew and grew and grew."

Sarah Ferguson and then sister-in-law Princess Diana

Prince Andrew's former wife also revealed that she compared herself to her then sister-in-law Princess Diana, and wanted to be just as "beautiful and thin" as her.

Sarah added: "I tried, but of course it never went that way."

In a more recent interview with HELLO! Magazine, she gave an update on her mental health today, explaining how therapy has helped her.

"I did have and still have mental health issues, which I work at literally every day, I really do," she said. "And I have been in therapy for 24 years. Sometimes I talk to my therapist on a weekly basis, and then sometimes, when it gets really tough, I jump in and get a quick hit of trying to understand the negativity of the demons of my mind."

