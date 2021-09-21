Ruth Langsford inundated with support as she undertakes challenge to honour late father The Loose Women star's father passed away in 2012

Ruth Langsford is an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society, and on Tuesday she announced that she was taking part in this year's Memory Walk for the charity.

The This Morning presenter confirmed that she was undertaking the walk in honour of her late father, who passed away from complications caused by dementia in 2012.

Ruth made the announcement in a blue T-shirt from the charity and while carrying her pet dog, Maggie, who she said would be joining her. She also looked very fashionable in a pair of sunglasses and clutch bag around her waist.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford celebrates milestone achievement

"I'm proud to be an Ambassador for @alzheimerssoc and Maggie & I will be taking part in this year's Memory Walk again @painshill this Sunday in remembrance of my darling Dad," she wrote.

"If you're affected by dementia, @alzheimerssoc are here for you. Since March 2020, their support services have been used over 6 million times - and they're ready to help you."

She added: "Give them a call on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk. #WorldAlzheimersDay."

Fans rallied around to give their support to Ruth, with the Alzheimer's Society responding: "Huge thanks for your ongoing support, Ruth - and to Maggie, too!"

Ruth will be taking part in this year's event

Another said: "That's wonderful," while a third penned: "Bless you dear Ruth and Maggie."

Many other of the star's followers were left speechless by Ruth's gesture as they posted strings of heart emojis to show their encouragement.

Ruth also has her own condition as the television presenter suffers from misophonia, which is incurable and means she gets a lot more irritated by certain sounds.

The 61-year-old has previously spoken out about it on several episodes of This Morning. As her husband Eamonn Holmes took a call from a viewer describing how the police were required to get involved as a fight broke out with their partner over loud chewing, Ruth said she more than sympathised.

The star has already undertaken a Couch to 5k challange

"I can understand that, I can understand that with my misphonia," she explained. She's even admitted that Eamonn's breathing can get to her at times.

"Even to the point of me breathing, you wouldn't like," Eamonn said. She replied: "Well if you're too close to me and you're breathing… If you're giving me a cuddle, which is lovely… If someone's breathing heavily near me – I think what happens is I tune in [to] certain noises.

"If someone was clicking a pen over there, everything else around me becomes kind of dulled and all I can hear is that."

