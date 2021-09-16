Ruth Langsford causes a stir in slim-fitting leopard print jumper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has done it again. The star has launched yet another stylish number as part of her QVC range, and delighted fans by modelling the knitwear on her social media.

The This Morning presenter showed off the new slim-fitting jumper on Instagram, styling it with a pair of dark blue skinny jeans and brown heeled boots.

She wore her signature blonde bob in a sleek straight style and sported gorgeous glowy makeup for the occasion.

Ruth looked autumn-ready in the fashionable ensemble, and her loyal fans were definitely loving the look.

Sharing a video with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "TSV TIME!! LOVE my new [heart emoji] jumper…hope you do too. Launching this Friday night but available NOW on the @qvcuk website if you'd like to shop early".

People were quick to comment, with one gushing: "Omg I love this jumper," while another added: "Love love love it already ordered all of them couldn’t resist".

Ruth Langsford Heart Intarsia Jumper, was £57.50 now £39.98, QVC

The 'Heart Intarsia' jumper comes in five colours, all featuring a leopard print heart on the front, and it is currently on sale for £39.98.

Ruth has previously spoken to HELLO! about her QVC range, revealing that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

Ruth Langsford loves doing her clothing range with QVC

The 61-year-old explained: "Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible and that no one is really doing things for us."

She made sure that her clothing range would make women feel special, and also spoke about how it made her feel too.

"It's been beyond my wildest dreams. I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

