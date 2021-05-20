Ruth Langsford shares update on her fitness journey Fans were elated for the presenter

Ruth Langsford is currently undertaking the NHS' Couch to 5k initiative, which helps users get fitter and healthier by working up to a 5k run in easy-to-follow steps.

On Thursday, the This Morning presenter finished her fourth week of the programme, and she was quick to share the results with fans.

The presenter had gone jogging with her friend Sam Balshaw, and in her post's caption, joked that Sam "didn't even break into a glow" while she was left "beetroot face again".

She added: "But, even after a late night and maybe one too many gins I DID IT!!!!!"

Ruth was full of jubilation, as she said: "It's good, because I was trying to keep pace with you [Sam], but not too much.

"Again, the last five minutes I was straggling behind you, I find the last five really hard, but I didn't stop, despite having to run past a lot of builders today."

Agreeing with her friend, she added: "We were very good, we ignored, just run, run, run like the wind."

Ruth was pleased to have finished the fourth week

Although Ruth has been handling the initiative well so far, she did share some fears as she headed into the fifth week, admitting she was "scared".

But the former Strictly Come Dancing star received an outpouring of support from fans. "You are doing brilliantly Ruth, and inspiring others for sure," said one.

A second added: "Well done Ruth! Great motivation," while a third wrote: "Well done Ruth you are smashing this!"

Another fan even had some advice for the 61-year-old, as they posted: "Just don't look beforehand at week 5 runs! Good luck."

After some of her runs, Ruth treats herself to an incredibly healthy breakfast, consisting of two poached eggs on a slice of brown toast, spinach, mushrooms and two grilled tomatoes.

The star recently got her COVID vaccine

The star also sometimes has to kick back with a relaxing warm bath in order to soothe her aching muscles.

Ruth's new challenge evolved from her original fitness goals, which saw the presenter commit to walking 10,000 steps a day during lockdown, as well as a daily skipping routine.

The presenter has gotten a lot of support from fans for her fitness goals, including from Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden who posted a heart and clapping emoji.

