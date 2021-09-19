Ruth Langsford shares genius Strictly health hack The This Morning star was part of the show in 2017

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ruth Langsford has shared a clever hack for those competing in this year's dancing competition.

The show, which returned to our screens on Saturday night, will see the likes of Tilly Ramsay and Greg Wise take to the dancefloor to be in with a chance of lifting the glitterball trophy, but the long rehearsals can take their toll on their bodies, especially their feet.

Ruth revealed she picked up one trick from her time on the show that she still uses today – using ice baths on her feet.

After a long day filming for QVC, the This Morning presenter returned home and dipped her toes in a bucket of water filled with ice cubes. She wrote: "A little trick I learned on @bbcstrictly! Reviving my feet after a TSV weekend on @qvc."

Ruth came ninth when she was partnered with Anton du Beke in 2017. Speaking to HELLO! ahead of her first show, Ruth admitted she had aches in her lower back, neck, tops of her arms and feet.

The This Morning star revealed she uses ice baths for her feet

She explained that the professional dancers also use the ice water hack. "And it just takes the heat, because they feel hot. They don't feel hot to touch but inside they feel hot," Ruth said.

She added: "I have got things aching that I didn't even know could ache. Do you know what's hurting me most, well not most, but it's this muscle in my neck, because of the ballroom I'm doing. My neck was going, 'What on earth are you doing?'"

Despite the fact that the 2021 competition has barely even begun, several of the stars have suffered from injuries.

Ruth took part in Strictly back in 2017

Dan Walker revealed that he suffered a head injury last week, telling fans he had "done something completely stupid" which has left him with quite a nasty looking bump on his forehead.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the BBC Breakfast presenter wrote: "I left my wallet in the taxi as I checked into a hotel. I ran back out to chase the driver and ran straight into a giant glass door which I thought was open.

"Full deck on the floor, gasps in the restaurant… lump on the head. Thankfully… I still remember the routine," he added alongside a laughing face emoji before revealing that he did manage to get his wallet back.

