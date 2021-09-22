Carol Vorderman stuns fans with sultry sauna photos The brunette beauty looked so glam

Carol Vorderman impressed her followers on social media once again on Wednesday, when she shared photos from a relaxing trip to a sauna.

Taking to Instagram, the glamorous star shared an insight into her incredible fitness regime.

The 60-year-old posted a series of snapshots, including one showing her having fun in the sauna, which she also uploaded to her Stories.

Carol could be seen smiling, with one arm above her head, as she wore a sleeveless low-cut top.

Other pictures showed the star smiling with a towel around her shoulders and looking out into the woods while wearing workout leggings and a matching top.

Carol captioned the images: "That was a lovely wake up... cold swim... sauna... cold swim.... sauna... cold swim... hot tub watching dawn break... followed by a nice 7 mile walk in the hills [heart emojis]."

She added: "Bliss bliss bliss… #walk #hottubtime #sauna #swimmer."

The maths whiz's fans were quick to share their admiration for her zest for life, with one writing: "Living life to the full, well done Carol."

Carol enjoyed relaxing in a sauna

Others commented: "Does sound very nice," and: "Sounds great x."

Carol's natural good looks didn't go unnoticed either, with other commenters adding: "Beautiful xx," and: "Absolutely stunning."

Carol loves to keep fit by exercising in the great outdoors as well as at the gym.

Over the summer, she embraced paddleboarding as she enjoyed spending time in Wales, where she grew up.

The star also enjoyed a long walk

She hasn't only impressed her fans with her keep-fit kudos recently but with her dedication to her children, too.

On Monday, her son Cameron even took over his mum's Instagram account to share a moving video in which he thanked Carol's fans for congratulating him for his academic achievements.

It came after the former Countdown presenter announced that her youngest child had just achieved his Master's degree after being assessed as having special educational needs as a child.

