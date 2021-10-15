GMB's Ranvir Singh mourns devastating loss to cancer

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to friend and BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry, who passed away after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer on 10 January 2019.

Ranvir was reminded of her tragic loss after watching a video about a mother who sadly passed away from bowel cancer. She shared a post on Instagram Stories, reading: "Just watched a video @bbcasiannetwork about a vibrant mum of two, aged 34 #sharankaur who died of #bowelcancer four weeks after diagnosis. My friend Diane Oxberry died about 10 days after discovering ovarian cancer.

"Whether you know the person or not it's a terrifying thought that all your plans could disappear in the flick of a switch. So put your energy into those who make you feel loved and sod the rest."

Ranvir Singh shared a post in honour of her friend

A day after Diane passed away, Ranvir took to Twitter to commemorate her friend. "I'm not sure when the tears will stop," she began. "Sending love to our old tv family @bbcnwt who have the unbearable job of doing the programme dedicated to our beautiful Dianne Oxberry. Words which I still cannot believe I'm writing."

I’m not sure when the tears will stop - sending love to our old tv family @BBCNWT who have the unbearable job of doing the programme dedicated to our beautiful Dianne Oxberry. Words which I still cannot believe I’m writing. @annabelvtiffin @RogerJ_01 💔 https://t.co/GGborVvCL1 — ranvir singh (@ranvir01) January 11, 2019

Dianne served as a presenter on BBC North West Tonight for more than 20 years.

Her battle was described as a "short illness", since she died just ten days after being diagnosed, while her husband confirmed she had ovarian cancer.

According to the NHS, ovarian cancer, or cancer of the ovaries, "is one of the most common types of cancer in women".

It states that "treatment for ovarian cancer depends on things such as how far the cancer has spread and your general health", while surgery to remove the cancer and chemotherapy are the "main" options.

You can find out more about ovarian cancer via the NHS or Cancer Research.

