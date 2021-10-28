Duchess Camilla's warning for younger royals' health revealed The Duchess of Cornwall is keen to raise awareness in her grandchildren

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been raising awareness for osteoporosis (a condition which causes bones to break and lose strength easily) since her mother and grandmother were diagnosed with it, and in a new interview, she shared her worries for the health of her family's younger generation.

She spoke to Gloria Hunniford for the BBC to mark World Osteoporosis Day, and explained: "I think my daughter’s generation does listen, it’s just getting through to grandchildren. But, you know, they’re starting to be teenagers. I would show them pictures of my mother, before and after she got osteoporosis. I would make them look at these photographs and say 'Look, if you don’t take care, that's what will happen to you'."

Duchess Camilla is mother to two children from her previous marriage with Andrew Parker-Bowles: Laura Lopes, and Tom Parker Bowles. Laura has three children, Eliza, twins Gus and Louis, while Tom has two, Lola and Freddy.

The Duchess of Cornwall, as Prince Charles' wife, is also grandmother-in-law to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie Harrison and Lillibet.

Besides the health of her own family, Camilla went on to express the importance of other young people understanding osteoporosis as a condition.

Duchess Camilla and her two children Tom and Laura

"I think I’d like to see more young people being educated," she began. "I’d love to see more young people understanding about it, not just thinking, you know, 'Poor old bats, we’re going to get old and that’s what’s going to happen to us'. But actually understanding what actually happens and how they can prevent it."

The Duchess of Cornwall's mother sadly died from the condition in 1994 at the age of 72, while her grandmother also suffered with the disease, and passed away in 1986.

Camilla has since worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the condition, and is now ambassador of the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

You can find out more information about osteoporosis, including what it actually is, causes, symptoms and how to treat it, via the NHS or the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

