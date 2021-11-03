Bill Turnbull calls out Boris Johnson for sitting maskless next to David Attenborough The GMB and BBC Breakfast star shared his thoughts

Bill Turnbull has called out Boris Johnson for sitting next to 95-year-old David Attenborough without wearing a mask at the COP26 UN Climate Summit this week.

Bill, who previously hosted on GMB and BBC Breakfast alongside Susanna Reid, as well as Classic FM before he recently stepped down amid his battle with prostate cancer, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Boris' actions.

He shared a photo of Boris sitting next to David maskless and wrote: "Mind. Boggled."

Bill also liked a tweet shared by another user, reading: "The host of #COP26 and PM of a leading nation (and polluter) attending the most important climate change conference in years. Unmasked. And flanked by the attentive 72-year-old Sec. Gen. of the United Nations and 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough. @BorisJohnson sinks ever lower."

Bill isn't the only one who has shared their concerns for David's health. Several others took to Twitter, with one writing: "95-year-old David Attenborough sat next to him, was his health not worth caring about?"

Another added: "Boris Johnson indifferent to health of 95-year-old national treasure David Attenborough. Wear a mask. It's not hard."

A third agreed: "Pity the PM is so unconcerned about the health of those around him, not least as the man next to him is 95," while another said: "Is he next to David Attenborough? I mean why on earth would you take that risk?"

Others, however, pointed out that there were moments during the summit in which Boris was wearing a mask, and David wasn't.

Here is David Attenborough looking after boris Johnston’s health… not everything is as it appears. pic.twitter.com/3X8JscUN1E — RicardoⓂ️ (@Rjam33) November 2, 2021

One wrote: "Here is David Attenborough looking after Boris Johnson's health. Not everything is as it appears."

According to COP26 organisers, ‘Blue Zone attendees’ - those in the UN-managed space which hosts the negotiations and is not open to all members of the public - should wear a face covering at all times, except when eating, drinking, sitting in office and meeting spaces or conducting negotiations, or if medically exempt.

The Evening Standard adds that a document regarding the Covid-19 rules for the event confirms that face coverings should be worn when sitting in theatre-style arrangements, while event speakers can also remove face coverings when delivering a speech or lecture.

