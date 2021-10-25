BBC Radio 1's Adele Roberts' famous friends react to her cancer diagnosis Suranne Jones, Dermot O'Leary and Mollie King are among those who have shown their support

BBC Radio 1 host Adele Roberts has announced she is battling bowel cancer. The star, who hosts Weekend Breakfast, revealed that she was diagnosed at the start of this month, and would be undergoing surgery to remove a tumour today (25 October).

Since sharing the news, several of Adele's friends and fellow stars have taken to supporting her.

Fellow DJ Greg James commented on her post: "As you can see, we're all totally here for you and send you all the love in the world."

The Saturdays star and Radio 1 presenter Mollie King added: "Sending you so much love Adele," while artist Jessie Ware wrote: "Sending you love Adele xxx," and Melvin Odoom said: "We got you… sending you all the love."

DJ Scott Mills also shared his well wishes: "We all love you Adele," he wrote. "It's amazing you posted this. You're awesome and you've GOT this," as well as Sara Cox who said: "Brilliant and brave to share this to help people Adele. Digestion discomfort, poo problems, changes in your poo habits, Docs have seen it all – do as the awesome lady says – any concerns chat to your doc. In the meantime Adele, sending you a thousand gentle hugs."

Actress Suranne Jones also commented with a simple set of heart emojis, while Dermot O'Leary liked Adele's post.

Adele shared a photo from hospital

Adele shared a photo of herself wearing hospital scrubs and wrote: "Ok, there’s no easy way to do this and it feels weird, especially posting on social media (I’m going full Black Mirror) but I’m hoping it’ll reach anyone who might benefit from seeing it or reading it.

"For a while now I’ve been struggling with my digestion. Thanks to a conversation I had with my Dad a few years back I went to my GP for a check up. I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed but I also knew that it could be something serious. So I went just in case. I didn’t think anything of it at first and just assumed it might be food sensitivity. After a few phone calls I was sent for some examinations and checks. I was then diagnosed with bowel cancer. This was at the start of the month.

"It’s all happened so quickly and I’m so sorry to post something like this on here but I hope it helps anyone who might be worrying, or suffering in silence. PLEASE make sure you get checked out if you have ANY concerns. The sooner you’re able to see your GP or talk to someone the sooner you can get help. If I hadn’t I might not be so lucky. As I’ve learned over the last few weeks, there’s no ‘normal’ with cancer. Sadly it can affect anyone, at any age, anytime. It doesn’t discriminate. Early detection can save your life.

"The NHS has been INCREDIBLE. They’re heroes. I’m going to have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumour and then see if I need any more treatment or if the cancer has spread. So far the outlook is positive and I feel so lucky that I can be treated. It’s just the start of my journey but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

"Sending everyone so much love and positivity for the week ahead. THANK YOU to my family words cannot describe how much you have helped me through these last few weeks. You saved me. You are my angels and I shall be thinking of you tomorrow. I can’t wait to wake up and see your beautiful faces (on FaceTime if I can compose myself enough to work my phone). If not your voices, to hear you will be everything. That’s all I’m wishing for.

"The hardest thing wasn't even finding out I had cancer, it was telling my family. It broke my heart.

"If you know any of them please look after them for me until I can see them again. Especially my Katie (her girlfriend). I worry about her being on her own while I'm away."

