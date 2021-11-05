This Morning's Eamonn Holmes reveals health secret – watch

Eamonn Holmes has shared his latest health hack on Twitter. The This Morning star and husband to Ruth Langsford took to the platform with a video explaining that he has started to incorporate various spices into his diet for their wellness benefits.

SEE: Ruth Langsford defends husband Eamonn Holmes after pitting her against Kate Middleton

Speaking in the clip, he said: "Now a lot of you will be aware that I have a new cookery series called From Farm to Feast, and the thing about From Farm To Feast is it got me thinking about where our food comes from and where it goes to."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals health secret

At this point, Eamonn then introduced Sandie, who has been educating Eamonn on the uses of spice for health. "And into the scene then comes my friend Sandie," said Eamonn. "Sandie is no ordinary Sandie, Sandie is the spice guy, and he believes food can be a poison or a medicine. So, what we are going to do over the next few weeks on Instagram is to improve your life with spice."

Sandie quipped: "And all things nice," to which Eamonn replied: "Yeah and that as well."

Several of Eamonn's fans have since replied to the clip to share their own experiences of spices for health.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes shocks fans with Covid diagnosis despite being 'double jabbed'

SEE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have very conflicting views about alcohol

Eamonn is married to Ruth Langsford

One wrote: "Yes!! One of the best ways to ease a migraine/bad headache for me is to have something spicy. I told a surgeon I used to nurse for and he agreed that even a small amount of spice helps with headaches."

Another added: "I do believe spice can improve your health. Turmeric has amazing powers for our bodies, ginger also, and celery."

And experts confirm that spices do indeed have plenty of health benefits.

According to several studies, cinnamon has been proven to lower blood sugar and cholesterol, turmeric can reduce inflammation, ginger can ease nausea and calm and upset stomach, and garlic can reduce cholesterol by keeping blood vessels flexible.

Eamonn's news comes shortly after he announced he had been diagnosed with Covid, but wife Ruth recently shared that he had finished isolating and he appears to have recovered.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.