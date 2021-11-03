Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals test results amid 'lump' scare: 'The doctor was alarmed'

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has shared an update on her health after fans spotted a lump under her arm. Speaking to Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, Shirley said that she has since received the results from past blood tests which "alarmed" her doctor, while further tests this week revealed that she has abnormally high testosterone levels and a lack of oestrogen. She will now be undergoing another test to get to the bottom of it.

"It has been a whirlwind with everything else I've been doing," she explained. "I had some past blood tests from a few months before and I hadn’t gone back for the results. She [the doctor] was alarmed by them, so she re-did all my bloods last week and she was alarmed by the testosterone levels, the lack of oestrogen levels, and a couple of other things that were going on.

"My test will be on Friday at King's College. Normally with me, the NHS has been really really good. So usually in a week to 10 days I get the results and Dr Lennard can go from there."

Richard then probed: "So two weeks from now you should know where you are? Are you okay with that, have you been sleeping?"

To which Shirley responded: "I don’t sleep, I’m an insomniac, I’ve never slept and that’s why I take bioidentical hormones.

"I love bioidentical hormones but just somewhere along the way either a gland or something in the body has produced something…"

Shirley Ballas gave an update on her health on GMB on 3 November

Richard said: "Sorry, my question was, and you're entitled to worry, are you a worrier, is this something that’s constantly playing on your mind?"

Shirley said: "You see how I bypassed your question. I try not to worry because it’s so busy and there are people relying on me so I keep moving forward. I don’t dwell on it, it’ll be what it’ll be."

Previously, Shirley responded to her fans' concerns with a video on Instagram, saying: "I popped to the doctor this morning, she did an underarm test and a breast test she couldn't feel anything, although she also thought she saw something when I lifted my arm up so maybe it was cameras, lighting, not sure."

The star went on: "What we did discover is that my hormone levels are all over the place... apparently, my testosterone is that of men and my oestradiol is zero so we will be going to the hospital on Friday morning."

