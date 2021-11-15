The Queen's health could affect the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend The monarch is recovering from an injury, while she recently had her first overnight hospital stay in eight years

The Queen's health has been at the forefront of the news agenda of late. She was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service this weekend due to a back sprain, while she had her first overnight hospital stay in eight years last month "following medical advice to rest", so what could this mean for the much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend?

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the BBC that plans are being closely examined. "Everyone at the palace now will be very carefully calculating, probably recalculating exactly what can be done for the Platinum Jubilee," she said. "The priority has got to be obviously the Queen's health and the Queen's safety. I think what we're seeing now is a gradual transition of responsibility from the Queen to Prince Charles, Prince William, and other senior members of the royal family."

WATCH: Prince Charles reassures well-wisher about the Queen's health

She added that she believes Charles and William will front the celebrations while "the Queen will pop up here and there for the big days themselves".

Today, however, it was confirmed by the Royal Collection Trust that the celebrations will be staged at the official royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, although there was no mention of how the Queen herself will be involved.

The Queen was recently seen using a walking stick for the first time in 17 years

What's also key to note is that the weekend will run from 2 June to 5 June 2022 – almost seven months away – and so the Queen has plenty of time to make a recovery and may well resume a full schedule in the new year.

No major public engagements are planned for the monarch between now and then, so this time could be exactly what she needs to recuperate.

The royals attended the Royal Festival of Remembrance without the Queen

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: "The Platinum Jubilee programme will reflect her age, although the Palace won't say as much, and other people will be doing engagements on her behalf. We know she won't go to the Commonwealth or do any tours, but how much she does in the UK will be interesting to see."

