Boris Johnson has spoken out after news broke that the Queen spent the night in hospital on Wednesday. A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said: "The Prime Minister's best wishes have been passed on to Her Majesty."

Boris typically holds a weekly audience with the Queen, but the spokesperson declined to comment as to whether this week's event went ahead.

The Queen spent Wednesday night at the King Edward VII Hospital, just days after Buckingham Palace released a statement detailing medical advice for the Queen to rest, which meant the monarch was forced to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland.

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty, the Queen, was admitted to hospital on practical reasons with her medical team, and the monarch was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon, where she proceeded to carry out light duties.

The Queen's health first came under the spotlight this month after she was seen using a walking stick for the first time in 17 years during an outing with her daughter Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

The Queen was seen using a walking stick for the first time in 17 years this month

Photos were released of the pair at a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty had only previously been pictured with a walking stick in 2003 and 2004, following a knee injury.

The Queen is back to 'light duties' after spending the night in hospital

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, according to PA, but the development is understood to be tailored for the Queen's comfort.

As for her advice to rest just days before she was admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

