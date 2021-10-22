Louise Minchin announces big news following BBC Breakfast exit

Louise Minchin has announced the release of a brand new book, shortly after quitting her role as a presenter alongside Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast.

SEE: Louise Minchin overcomes personal challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast – see photo

Louise shared the news on Twitter as she retweeted the book's publisher, Bloomsbury Sport, and wrote: "I am so excited about this, thanks @bloomsburysport."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin takes on new challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast

Bloomsbury Sport, meanwhile, revealed more about the book's content, saying: "We're thrilled to announce we'll be publishing Adventures With Superwomen, the second book from former BBC Breakfast presenter @louiseminchin, in September 2023.

"Join Louise as she sets out to meet women taking on some of the toughest challenges in sport."

READ: Louise Minchin attempts surprising challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast – watch

SEE: Louise Minchin 'touched' by BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker's sweet Strictly gesture

I am so excited about this, thanks @BloomsburySport 🙏🏼 https://t.co/E3rywkJeFs — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) October 19, 2021

The book's synopsis reads: "Many of the women were not born athletes. They turned to exercise relatively late in life and went on to break down barriers and smash not just records but also taboos. With her natural empathy and sense of humour, Louise forms close bonds with these incredible women and reveals what it takes to be a real superwoman."

Louise previously hosted alongside Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

Speaking to The Book Seller, Louise added: "I am so excited about my second book with Bloomsbury Sport where I will be telling the stories of brave and inspiring women who are breaking boundaries through sport by challenging myself to join them. Every woman I talk to has been chosen by me for their strength, tenacity and resilience. I will spend time with every one of them in their happy place whether it is swimming in frozen mountain lakes, in the rain on a muddy rugby pitch or at the top of a climbing wall to hear and tell their incredible stories."

The book comes after Louise's first, also about sport and Louise's journey to competing in a triathlon, Dare to Tri: My Journey from the BBC Breakfast Sofa to GB Team Triathlete.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.