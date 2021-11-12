Carrie Ann Inaba takes a stand against negativity surrounding her health battles

Carrie Ann Inaba had some choice words for some people not taking her health issues seriously.

On Thursday, the DWTS judge - who suffers from Fibromyalgia, Lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome, as well as incurring spinal injuries - took to her Instagram Stories with a strongly-worded message.

While she didn't specifically say what she was clapping back at, her words were seemingly targeted at people who are against medication for her conditions.

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update after missing work

"Shaming people for taking medication for their illness is disgusting," she wrote. "Like it's not hard enough for them to get through a day. You have to add judgement and shame on top of pain, illness and struggle? How about trying understanding."

She added a pair of praying hand emojis to the end of her post and #aiwarrior at the bottom too.

There is no denying that Carrie Ann has had a difficult year and been incredibly open about her health struggles, which led to her leaving The Talk to focus on her recovery.

Carrie had a message for shamers

Despite her decision to step back from the CBS show, she never considered giving up her long-running gig on DWTS.

Talking exclusively to HELLO! she said that Dancing with the Stars is her "home base" and she always knew that she had to be "well" enough to be able to appear on season 30.

"How many shows make it to Season 30? I knew I wanted to be healthy and strong for this season," the 53-year-old shared.

Carrie has had her fair share of health issues over the last year

"I never considered stepping back from DWTS. Although I will share that the only way I could do that was to leave The Talk. I was scared. And that fear turned to motivation and I worked so hard in these last six months to get well again."

Carrie also caught COVID-19 in December 2020 and she says it was a "gentle reminder from the universe that I needed to change how I prioritized myself and my health".

