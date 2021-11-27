Shirley Ballas shares new health update after 'alarming' test results The Strictly Come Dancing star has had an 'anxious' wait

Shirley Ballas shared an update on her health on Friday night after spending the last several weeks undergoing tests after fans spotted a lump under her arm.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge was finally able to share some positive news with her fans following her admission that past blood test results left her doctor "alarmed". While they are still trying to figure out the cause of her abnormally high testosterone levels and lack of oestrogen, Shirley can rest easy now knowing that no cancer was detected following further tests.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Shirley explained: "Hi everybody, I just wanted to fill you in as promised, I got two sets of results back today and the shadow on my kidney seems absolutely fine, they're not worried about it.

"Some other little bits, I'm going to say polyps was the fancy name for them, are just absolutely fine so there was no cancer there so that was good."

She added: "My hormones are still all over the place, so started today with some oestrogen to see if we can balance the body better, and [my doctor] did recommend that maybe I take a little time for myself, which I'll try to do."

Captioning the clip, Shirley added: "Dear Fans and friends. Got two sets of results back and after feeling very anxious for several weeks I can now breathe. I want to thank each and every one of you for your caring kind and loving messages.

Shirley can finally breathe easy after her recent test results

"You proved that social media can be a good place, watching out for each other is always a good thing, and I feel blessed. Hopefully, in a few weeks I’ll start to feel less tired and my old self again. Gratitude to you all. Thank you from my heart to yours."

Needless to say, her fans were over the moon with her update, with one responding: "So pleased for you. Rest and follow the doctor's recommendation."

A second said: "That's fantastic news! Really pleased for you," and a third simply added: "Amazing news!"

